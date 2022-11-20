Shooting at gay nightclub kills 5, injures 18, Colorado police say. ‘Horrific’

At least 5 people are dead and 18 wounded after a late-night shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, police told news outlets.

Callers reported a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, police told KMGH.

A suspected gunman arrested inside the club is being held at a hospital, police told The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Firefighters responded with 11 ambulances, KKTV reported.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, police told KRDO.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the shooting is a hate crime, according to the station. A drag show was scheduled at the club earlier Saturday night.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said on Facebook. “Our (prayers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado called the attack “horrific, sickening and devastating” in a Twitter post on Sunday, Nov. 20.

‘My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured and traumatized in this terrible shooting,” Polis wrote, noting that all state resources will be available for the investigation.

Colorado Springs is a city of 478,000 about 70 miles south of Denver.