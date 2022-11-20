Shooting at gay nightclub kills 5, injures 18, Colorado police say. ‘Horrific’

Thomas Peipert/Associated Press
1
Don Sweeney
·1 min read

At least 5 people are dead and 18 wounded after a late-night shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, police told news outlets.

Callers reported a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, police told KMGH.

A suspected gunman arrested inside the club is being held at a hospital, police told The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Firefighters responded with 11 ambulances, KKTV reported.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, police told KRDO.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the shooting is a hate crime, according to the station. A drag show was scheduled at the club earlier Saturday night.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said on Facebook. “Our (prayers) and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado called the attack “horrific, sickening and devastating” in a Twitter post on Sunday, Nov. 20.

‘My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured and traumatized in this terrible shooting,” Polis wrote, noting that all state resources will be available for the investigation.

Colorado Springs is a city of 478,000 about 70 miles south of Denver.

Recommended Stories

  • Mass Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Colorado Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Injured

    Patrons reportedly subdued the alleged gunman, who was taken into custody.

  • Did Republicans take over school boards? Key education takeaways from the 2022 midterms

    Support for parents' rights candidates was underwhelming, while campaigns promising more education funding and school choice secured victories.

  • Marián Hossa will have his number retired at the United Center — but his business with the Chicago Blackhawks might not be done

    A packed schedule is set and special guests have been invited. The only thing Chicago Blackhawks great Marián Hossa doesn’t know is how he’ll react Sunday when his No. 81 is retired and lifted to the United Center rafters. “I’m not sure but right now I feel great,” Hossa said. “I’m sure everything’s going to come down to that moment, but I’ll surprise myself.” It starts with doors opening at ...

  • Mass Shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ Club Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Injured

    The Saturday night attack at Club Q is latest deadly hate crime in the U.S.

  • Multiple dead and injured in shooting at LGBTQ Club in Colorado Springs

    Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning first responders rushed to the scene of a shooting near a nightclub in Colorado Springs where police say 18 people were injured and 5 have died.

  • Malaysia's Muhyiddin gains backing for PM bid after indecisive election

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's former premier Muhyiddin Yassin secured backing from two political blocs on Sunday as he sought to form a new government after a general election produced a hung parliament, but he had yet to win the required majority. Muhyiddin, of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, said he had won support from two regional blocs based in the island of Borneo. Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, whose Pakatan Harapan coalition won the most number of seats in the election with 82, is also racing to win support from other groups.

  • What we know about the Raleigh Christmas Parade float accident that left 1 dead

    The 20-year-old driver now faces multiple charges, and police say they are continuing to investigate.

  • At least 5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs: reports

    Police responded to shooting reports at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, early on Sunday, per local reports.

  • Rates of gun violence drop from 2021 in St. Cloud

    Fewer people were injured by gun violence this year than in 2021 in St. Cloud, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

  • How another California Republican bubble burst, extending an epic political losing streak

    The party is closing in on two decades without a statewide officeholder and three without legislative power. | Opinion

  • The Axe remains with California after incredible finish in Big Game win over Stanford

    California football defeats Stanford by a final score of 27-20 in the 125th Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Berkeley. The Golden Bears improve to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in conference, while the Cardinal drops to 3-8 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Rory McIlroy (65) vaults up leaderboard, sets up potentially historic Sunday

    McIlroy has won the FedExCup and Race to Dubai three times each, but never in the same season, setting up a potentially historic Sunday.

  • I've been to all 50 states. Here are the 12 I enjoyed visiting the most.

    I've been all over the United States, and I think Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, and Alaska were some of the best ones to visit.

  • Lima airport: Two firefighters dead as plane crashes during take-off

    Two firefighters were killed in the crash, which happened as the aircraft was taking off.

  • Iran protesters say set fire to Khomeini's home

    STORY: The ongoing mass protests against Iran's government and religious establishment, are now said to have torched the home of the Islamic Republic's founding father.That's according to activists. Videos like this one widely shared on social media Thursday (November 17) show fire outside the home of the late Ayatollah Khomenei, who swept to power as the country's first Supreme Leader after the 1979 revolution.The protests were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody in September after she allegedly flouted its dress code.Reuters cannot verify when it filmed, but was able to match the location. The building had been turned into a museum.Separate social media video the same day shows protests, flames, and explosions elsewhere in the country.A semi-official media outlet in Iran, Tasnim news agency, called the reports that Khomenei's home was set on fire "a lie," said a small number of people had gathered there, and that its doors were open to the public.Nationwide protests have gripped Iran since mid-September and the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, like these chaotic scenes in Tehran's metro system.People can be heard chanting, "I am a free woman. You are the pervert. You are the whore."On Wednesday Iran's government said it had arrested several French intelligence agents in connection to the protests, which Paris denied.

  • Georgia Judge Allows Saturday Vote After Warnock, Democrats Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- A Georgia state court judge ruled that voters can go to the polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, handing a victory to US Senator Raphael Warnock and the Democratic Party.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years f

  • Want to stop Trump once and for all? Let him run in 2024

    Donald Trump will never step away on his own. The only way to stop him is for a younger Republican to defeat him in 2024.

  • New York state residents dig out after heavy snowstorm

    STORY: "It would be like a winter wonderland but with no candy," a child told Reuters on Saturday (November 19), as residents began digging out.Local authorities reported at least two deaths, thousands of customers experienced power outages and several highways were closed after the storm dumped heavy snow on parts of western New York state on Friday.As the storm gained momentum, the National Weather Service cited multiple instances in which snow squalls were accompanied by claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, a phenomenon called "thunder snow."By Friday evening, the weather service reported 5 1/2 feet of snow measured in the Erie County village of Orchard Park, 15 miles south of Buffalo and more directly in the downwind of path of frozen moisture blasting inland off Lake Erie.Snowfalls of such proportions are not uncommon for western New York in November, when the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes can mix with frigid air in the upper atmosphere dropping down from the Arctic, according to the weather service.

  • Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say

    Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.

  • Idaho university murders: Police reveal key details about events surrounding stabbing of 4 students

    Idaho police revealed new details about the events surrounding the stabbings of four University of Idaho students that happened on early Sunday morning