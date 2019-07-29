Before the shooting, Gilroy and its garlic festival created powerful memories of their own

PHOENIX – For a little spot on the map deep in farm country, Gilroy holds an outsize place in the minds of millions in Northern California.

The city is a waypoint on the route to nearly everywhere else in the state. It’s the heart of a region with scenery that has been immortalized by creators from Steinbeck to Hitchcock.

And always, Gilroy has been inseparable from the identity, flavor and scent of its signature crop: garlic. That crop gave rise to a garlic festival that has, for more than 40 years, celebrated the pungent root in all its permutations.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival features all the same carnival fare of any small-town summertime festival. But the highlight is not the midway, it’s the sweltering epicurean mash-up known as Gourmet Alley.

The fare is fiery: Garlic fries, garlic calamari, even garlic ice cream. The flavors linger. A new deal promoted on the carnival’s website for 2019: A half-loaf of garlic bread when you exit through gates 3 or 5. (“Take home some delicious garlicky goodness to go!”)

A banner invites attendees to the Gilroy Garlic Festival 2019 in Gilroy, California. Multiple shooting victims were reported there Sunday, July 28, 2019. More

The festival is hard not to love. Its universal odor quickly strips away any semblance of self-consciousness and replaces it with good humor.

That good humor was pierced in an instant Sunday night, the last day of the event, when one or more gunmen opened fire into a crowd. Initial reports were confused, but perhaps three people were killed along with a suspect, and a dozen more were wounded, as police continued to swarm the scene.

San Jose resident Angela Escarcega was in line to get garlic bread when the shots began. She fled with her 9-year-old son in her arms.

Natalie Martinez, a Gilroy resident, told the San Jose Mercury News that she had walked to the food stands, separated from her two daughters, when the shooting started. “I thought, we’re open prey,” she said. “It was awful.”

In that moment, Gilroy and its garlic festival joined an American list. One by one, mass shootings have seared into national memory the names of towns that otherwise would have been left to their local identities: San Bernardino. Orlando. Las Vegas. Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland.

A signature crop, an annual festival

Gilroy, before Sunday, held a place not in the national identity but at the pinnacle of a regional one.

In the agricultural bounty of California’s coastal valleys, towns bear forth their signature crops, with a picking season and festival to match.

Watsonville has its strawberries, their lined fields glinting back the sunlight across Monterey Bay. Castroville has its artichokes. Farther south, the foggy cool of the Salinas Valley spills over with leafy greens from the “Salad Bowl of the World.”

But for a signature crop, perhaps no place tops Gilroy.

When the breeze is right, you can smell Gilroy from miles away. The odorous bulb is so central to Gilroy’s identity, its shape forms the curlicue tail of the lowercase “g” in the city’s logo. It is, proudly, the Garlic Capital of the World.

The festival dates to 1979, when a local college president persuaded the region’s biggest farmers to pitch in and celebrate the crop. Back then, as the festival’s website tells it, the aroma of garlic was something not often shared in polite company, and some in Gilroy were “more embarrassed about Gilroy’s garlic heritage (and the town’s distinctive odor) than proud of it.”

That changed quickly, as the festival grew, raising millions over the years for local charities, and drawing more than 100,000 people each year to a festival in the height of summer.

A city on the road to everywhere

For millions in the Bay Area, Gilroy in any season is the only real way to reach Interstate 5 and its beeline toward Los Angeles. You traverse Gilroy’s pungent fields on a narrow road still shared with farm trucks, then climb Pacheco Pass, where the last breath of coastal California is the highway stop called Casa de Fruta.