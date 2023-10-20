Shooting in Glendale leaves 1 dead; 2 men in custody

One man died and two men were placed in custody after a shooting in Glendale on Thursday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting call. According to police, when officers arrived they found one man with gunshot wounds; he was later pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said witnesses observed two people running from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and Thunderbird Hospital was requested to be placed on lockdown, according to police.

Police said two men were detained and an active investigation on their involvement was underway.

The lockdown has been lifted, but the investigation will continue, police said. Police said the roadway between 59th Avenue and 57th Avenue on Thunderbird Road will reman closed while the investigation is conducted.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale shooting near 59th Ave., Thunderbird leaves man dead; 2 held