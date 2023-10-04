Shooting in Grahamwood leaves one dead, one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Grahamwood on Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Treadwell Street where a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Police say that another man was detained in the 4300 block of Macon Road.

