Shooting at Grandview Park leaves man dead, another wounded, as police search for suspects

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Jackson County Park, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 5:20 p.m. at O’Donnell Park, at 13500 Kurzwell Road, according to a news release from the Grandview Police Department.

There, they found two men who had been shot.

Orson Roth III, 34, was declared dead at the scene, police said. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious wounds.

After the gunshots were fired, witnesses told police they saw two men run from the area.

The Kansas City Police Department sent a helicopter to help search the area, but no suspects were located, according to the release.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson and Cass County sheriff’s offices are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Grandview police or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This killing marks the first homicide reported this year in Grandview, according to data tracked by The Star.