ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed overnight in the Gravois Park neighborhood of South St. Louis. This happened just after 3 a.m. this morning on Minnesota Ave. and Potomac St. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear if police have made any arrests but we do know that homicide detectives are investigating.

