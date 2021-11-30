The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured early Tuesday morning.

Police said investigators responded to the shooting just after midnight, which was reported in the 3500 block of La. 316 in Gray.

An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in her lower body while lying in bed inside a mobile home. The woman was treated by Acadian Ambulance at the scene and was taken to an out-of-area hospital for continued treatment. Officials said her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to their latest information.

Police found multiple shell casings and other evidence near a wooded area near the rear of the home where the shots came from, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Investigators believe the injured woman was not the intended target.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who may have information regarding this shooting to contact detectives at 985-876-2500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

-- Emily Enfinger is a reporter for The Courier and the Daily Comet. Follow her on Twitter at @EmilyEnfinger. Email Emily at eenfinger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Shooting in Gray leaves 18-year-old woman injured; investigation ongoing