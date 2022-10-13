Shooting in Grays Hill leaves 1 injured Wednesday night. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in Grays Hill that left one man injured Wednesday evening, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, arriving to the area near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is still under investigation. Details of the shooting or any potential suspects are not yet available, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.