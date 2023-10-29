Shooting at Halloween party leaves 15 injured, 2 critically, Illinois cops say

A man opened fire at a Halloween party in Chicago, shooting 15 people and critically injuring two, Illinois police told news outlets.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, police said in a news release. As officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man “shooting into the location where a gathering was taking place,” police said.

The man ran but was taken into custody nearby, according to the release.

A witness said the man was denied entry to the Halloween party as the DJ announced it was ending, WBBM reported.

“They told him he couldn’t come in, and he must have gone to his car and come back and started shooting,” Andre Williams told the TV station.

It’s not clear how many people were in attendance but police said it was a large party, WLS reported.

Victims ranged in age from 26 to 53 years old, according to a police release.

Of the 15 people shot, a 48-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were critically injured, police said. All victims were taken to area hospitals, according to investigators.

Police have not publicly identified the suspected gunman or announced any charges, but said an investigation is underway.

