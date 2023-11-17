Shooting at New Hampshire hospital leaves multiple victims, police say

A shooting at the New Hampshire state hospital left multiple victims on Friday, police have reported.

New Hampshire’s state police issued a statement about the shooting at the hospital in Concord on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, about 4.10pm local time. The post described the case as an “active police situation”.

No other details were immediately available from state police, including the exact number of victims.

A Patch.com report said police at one point had reported one officer was down and that there was a shooter on the first floor of the facility in New Hampshire’s capital. Within about 15 minutes, police said the suspect was down, handcuffed and in custody, the report said.

The hospital where Friday’s shooting occurred is the state psychiatric hospital. According to the Associated Press, aerial views of the hospital showed numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital.

An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital on Friday afternoon, the AP added.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack county sheriff’s department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire’s homeland security and emergency department was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field, the AP also reported.

There had been more than 600 mass shootings in the US so far this year as of Friday, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s a rate of nearly two a day.

The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are wounded or killed.

More details soon …