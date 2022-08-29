Shooting in New Haven leaves one man dead, one wounded

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded on Thompson Street in New Haven on Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man who was in serious condition at Yale New Haven Hospital after the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday afternoon. The other victim, a 20-year old man, was suffering from injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the New Haven Police Department.

The shooting took place around 1 p.m. just feet from the entrance to the Farmington Canal Greenway exercise trail. Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident between two men who were known to police.

At least eight evidence markers were placed in the 120 block of Thompson Street around 5 p.m., most next to a black Audi sedan that was parked on the side of the street with its headlights on. One white sneaker lay on the road next to the car.

Police at the scene said that investigators were reconstructing the crime scene and canvassing the neighborhood. Crime scene tape ran across the street in both directions, and a perimeter closed the street to traffic from Newhall Street to Shelton Avenue.

The shooting came as New Haven Public School students returned to school Monday for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

As school buses made their routes through the area, two children dressed in school uniforms and carrying backpacks were stopped at one of the crime scene perimeters on Thompson Street and directed to go around the block to get home.

At least nine police vehicles and as many officers and detectives remained on the scene on Monday afternoon.

The New Haven Police Department announced Monday afternoon that the department’s newly sworn-in chief, Karl Jacobsen, and Mayor Justin Elicker were scheduled to speak publicly on Tuesday morning about the city’s recent violent crimes and the efforts to combat them.