Shooting in Hawthorn kills 1, wounds 5
A woman died and five other people were hospitalized after a shooting at a strip mall in Hawthorne early Sunday morning. Rachel Menitoff reports for KTLA 5 News at 5, Dec. 31, 2023.
This is just a flat-out rotten way to behave, and if this is how he acts in public, it's easy to see why things have been so tumultuous behind the scenes in Carolina.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
The Chiefs have won an eighth-straight AFC West title.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
The Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight appears to be finally happening.
The Eagles flipped the field on the Cardinals with a full-length pick 6 to increase their lead.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.