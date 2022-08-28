Shooting on Henry Avenue leaves one man dead, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Police said it happened at 4:41 p.m. on Aug 28 in the 3000 block of Henry Avenue.

At 4:41 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Henry Avenue. One male was transported critical to ROH, and was later pronounced deceased. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/0ahIVlhgG0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 28, 2022

A man was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

