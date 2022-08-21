Shooting at Hephzibah gas station leaves one dead

One person was killed in a Hephzibah shooting on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported via email that the sheriff's office responded to the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road at 12:07 p.m. Deputies found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

As of 1:45 p.m., investigators are on the scene and authorities are actively investigating the situation.

