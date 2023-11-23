Shooting in Hickory Hill leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Kingscrest Lane at 3:30 p.m.

Police say two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim fled the scene on foot.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

