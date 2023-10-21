Shooting in Hickory Hill leaves man severely injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Woody Lane at 4:30 p.m. A male victim was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.
Body found on barge traveling the Mississippi River: SCSO
The investigation in ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.