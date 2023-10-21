Shooting in Hickory Hill leaves man severely injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Woody Lane at 4:30 p.m. A male victim was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

The investigation in ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

