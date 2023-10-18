Shooting at Highway 385 and I-240 leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the interstate in Memphis on Wednesday.
According to Memphis Police, at 10:57 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Poplar Avenue. The victim stated he was shot while on Highway 385 near Interstate 240.
He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
