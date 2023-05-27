Shooting, hit-and-run crash, kill two late Friday night

Two people were killed late Friday night in unrelated incidents on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and died in the 2500 block of N. 21st Street around 11:45 p.m. He was not identified, and the search for suspects continued early Saturday.

At around 11:50 p.m., a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was killed by a car while walking in the 6200 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue. He died at the scene of the hit-and-run accident, police said, and the investigation was ongoing.

Fond du Lac Avenue has been a hotspot for reckless driving and fatal car crashes. Earlier this month, six people died in early morning crashes there that also left six others hospitalized.

Recent traffic data shows that Fond du Lac Avenue appears five times in a listing of what the Milwaukee Police Department considers the top crash intersections in the city.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

