Shooting hoax sweeps through Utah schools, prompting police presence

Law enforcement responds to Ogden High School after hoax calls of a shooting there on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Similar calls were made to schools across the Wasatch Front. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Several Utah schools are among the targets of unfounded shooting threats happening across the country, multiple police agencies and school districts say.

The chaos all unfolded around the same time, as police agencies across the Wasatch Front and northern Utah began responding to similar reports of school violence Wednesday morning. Schools that were in session at the time were locked down.

Officers and other emergency responders descended on Ogden High School shortly before 9:45 a.m. after a report of “violence” happening at the school, according to the Ogden School District. But district officials quickly tweeted that it was a “hoax” and that police were dispatched to clear the building in order to follow a precautionary safety protocol.

Similar incidents popped up elsewhere in the state as that happened. Salt Lake police officials said they also received a call of a possible active shooter at West High School on Wednesday. They called the report “unfounded,” noting that Salt Lake City School District schools are on spring break this week, though a tactical search of the building was conducted just in case.

Police respond to a potential threat at Spanish Fork High School Wednesday morning. Officials said it was one of several Utah schools included in a hoax sweeping the U.S. | Madison Swenson, KSL-TV

Provo police said they received a report of “an active violent event” at Provo High School, as well, which turned out to be nothing. As they responded, they learned that a similar threat had been made to at least four other schools in Utah County, including Spanish Fork High School. Spanish Fork police said they responded to the school, resulting in a lockdown there but the school was found to be safe.

Multiple agencies in Box Elder County also responded to a threat of an active shooter at Box Elder High School in Brigham City on Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the threats. The Utah Department of Public Safety officials said that every report is “taken very seriously and immediately looked into” as a precaution, which is why local enforcement agencies have responded to all of the claims Wednesday.

“We ask the public to please stay very calm as our local law enforcement partners have not verified the validity of these accusations,” they wrote in a statement. “We are currently looking into the origin of these calls.”

Salt Lake police added that they will work with the FBI and other agencies to determine the origin of the threats.

School districts across the country also reported being victims of the hoax this week. The threats began not long after three adults and three children were killed at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

KTVI in St. Louis reported that multiple schools in Missouri received prank calls on Monday. Similar threats were reported across Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Dayton Daily News. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added that a series of phony reports were also made across Pennsylvania Wednesday morning, which all came before the incidents in Utah.

This story will be updated.