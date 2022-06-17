Shooting in Hollywood leaves two dead on street corner

Two people were shot and killed Thursday evening in Hollywood, authorities said.

A man and a woman, both in their mid-20s, were shot to death in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue west of Gower Street, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived to the area at 11:10 p.m. and found both victims had been shot and died at the scene, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Four children were found in a vehicle not far from the scene of the shooting, according to OnScene.TV. Police told KABC-TV that the children were unharmed and that the woman who was killed was their mother.

The names of the victims have not been released, and police continue to search for the gunman, described as man in his 20s who was wearing a white T-shirt, as reported by the news station.

The scene remained closed to the public Friday morning as police continued to investigate the double homicide.

