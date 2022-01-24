Shooting homicide victim identified. Detectives want to know why he was in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department on Monday identified the man found shot to death in an alley Friday night.

James Neise of Orange Cove was found dead near Van Ness and Belmont avenues just after 7:30 p.m. The 31-year-old had been shot several times in the upper body and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

At the time, police said multiple bullet casings were found at the scene and Shot Spotter had detected four gunshots just before officers discovered the body.

Police have released no other details, but confirmed Neise’s identity in a statement Monday. Homicide detectives are asking the public for its help in determining why Neise was in Fresno, and at that particular location at the time.

Those with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.