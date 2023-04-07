A shooting at a Horsham cemetery was deemed justified. Here's what the DA said happened

The shooting incident that killed one man and injured another at a Horsham cemetery last month was deemed justified, the Montgomery County DA's office announced Friday.

Daniel Elijah Hawkins, 29, was killed, and Arian Davis, 33, was seriously injured when gunfire broke out within a group at Whitemarsh Memorial Park on March 18. Hawkins fired at Davis, who returned fire in self-defense, fatally striking him, according to a DA's office press release. Both men are from Philadelphia.

What happened between Hawkins and Davis at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Horsham

Davis and friends arrived at the Limekiln Pike cemetery to celebrate the birthday of a friend, Tyreek Fairel, who was fatally shot in Norristown in 2013, at about 3 p.m.

He was in his car when Hawkins approached the vehicle and began firing at Davis, who he knew, the DA's office said.

Hawkins had arrived at the cemetery alone, and he had a handgun that had been altered with a "switch," which converts the handgun into a fully automatic weapon, according to investigators.

When he fired at Davis, the handgun was in "automatic" mode, officials said.

Davis returned fire with a gun he owned legally and had a concealed carry permit for, according to the DA's office.

Davis was taken to Abington Hospital for injuries to his jaw, hand and leg. Investigators determined more than 30 shots were fired during the incident.

Roads near the 165-acre memorial park were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene that day.

Why was the shooting at Horsham cemetery deemed justifiable?

DA Kevin Steele said in a statement there was "no doubt" who shot and killed Hawkins. To be justified, the shooter had to be in reasonable fear of death or serious injury, the DA said.

Davis was struck multiple times before he fired back.

“Davis was under attack and in danger of being killed when he fired his legally owned weapon to end the threat. For these reasons, I conclude that this was a justifiable shooting, and therefore, no criminal charges are warranted," a statement from Steele reads in part.

Story continues

Police investigate cemetery shooting: Here's the latest on deadly shooting at graveside birthday inside Horsham cemetery

Police-involved investigated in Falls: Falls, Bucks County DA release little information on officer-involved shooting

Bucks police get database: Bucks, Montgomery county police get database to fight gun crimes. Here's how it works

Upper Southampton shooting justified: Man, 21, who shot, killed 2 outside of Steam in Upper Southampton will not be charged

What happened to Tyreek Fairel?

Fairel, 19, was fatally shot in Norristown on July 4, 2013.

Fairel and Hawkins were shot in a car by Dwayne Jubilee after an argument on East Elm Street in Norristown that day, according to a Times Herald report from the time. Hawkins was shot in the hand and survived, that report states.

Jubilee, 29, of Norristown, was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter, but was convicted of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting, according to reports.

Court records state Jubilee was sentenced in January 2015 to 7½ to 15 years in prison. He remains in state prison, according to prison records.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Fatal shooting at Horsham cemetery was justified, Montco DA says