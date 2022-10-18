Shooting at hotel may not involve robbery

Oct. 18—ARCHDALE — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot early Tuesday, but investigators don't think that robbery was the motive.

The man, whose name was not released, was in stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, Archdale Police Chief David Jones said.

The man was confronted about 5 p.m. by two men at the Red Roof Inn in the 1200 block of Liberty Road, tried to run away and was shot, a police press release said.

The initial report to the Archdale Police Department was that six shots had been fired, Jones said.

When officers arrived they found the wounded man on a second-floor hallway of the hotel.

Investigators don't know the reason for the shooting but think that the man may have been targeted, Jones told The High Point Enterprise. The general public isn't at risk, he said.

The assailants wore dark clothes and had generic masks over their faces. Police didn't have a description of a getaway vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or Archdale Crimestoppers at 336-861-7867.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul