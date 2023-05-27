Shooting at hotel on Youngerman Circle sends one person to the hospital

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a shooting took place in Argyle Forest on Youngerman Circle Friday evening.

Sergeant Scott with the JSO robbery and violent crimes unit said that just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Youngerman Cir. about a person shot.

Officers located a man with a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Scott says the victim was outside of a hotel room when he was shot by an unknown suspect who fled on foot.

The victim is said to be in his 30′s and JSO said that he did not have a hotel room here at the Quality Inn when the shooting occurred.

The hotel is not locked down and people staying there can come and go.

JSO is asking for anyone with information that might be able to help the investigation to call at 904-630-0500 or to call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

