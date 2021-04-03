Three dead in shooting at N.C. house party

Three people were killed and four others were injured during an early morning shooting at a house party in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Gunfire erupted at a home on Kidder Street just after midnight Saturday, the Wilmington Police Department said in a series of tweets. When officers arrived they found seven people who had been shot, three of them fatally.

The injured victims were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

"We are still working to notify family members of this tragic event and are, therefore, unable to release the names of the victims at this time," police said.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice," the department posted in another tweet.

Saturday's deadly incident comes on the heels of shootings in California, Colorado and Georgia.

On Wednesday evening, four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were gunned down at a business complex in Orange, California. The suspected shooter, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, faces numerous charges, including four counts of felony murder.

Police said that the suspect knew the adult victims and preliminary information suggests that the motive was related to a "business and personal relationship."

In Boulder, Colorado, 10 people were killed, including a police officer, after a gunman walked into a grocery store on March 22 and began randomly shooting people. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was charged with 10 counts of felony first-degree murder.

And eight people were killed March 16 in three separate shootings at metro Atlanta spas. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged with eight counts of murder and an aggravated assault charge related to a man who was injured in the shootings.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.