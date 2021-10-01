Shooting at Houston high school leaves administrator wounded, former student in custody

David K. Li
·1 min read

A Houston high school administrator was wounded in a campus shooting Friday after a former student blasted his way through a glass barricade, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted at about 11:46 a.m. CDT inside YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school at 4411 Anderson Road, police said.

The shooter, a 25-year-old former student of the school who was armed with a rifle, surrendered when he was confronted by responding officers, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters.

"When he came into the building, the front door, it's a glass door, was locked," Finner said. "He gained entry by shooting through a glass door and immediately fired upon one of the employees of the school."

One suspect is in custody after a reported active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston, authorities said. (KPRC)
One suspect is in custody after a reported active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston, authorities said. (KPRC)

That administrator was hit in the back and was listed in serious condition as he underwent surgery at a nearby hospital, a Houston police spokeswoman said.

The school had recently done an active shooter drill and Finner said that could have played a role in leading to none of more than 1,0000 students being injured in Friday's attack.

"I want to commend those students," the chief said. "Every student I've seen coming out, they we calm. The administrators, the teachers, outstanding job."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Houston school employee shot by ex-student on campus

    A former student of a Houston charter school shot and wounded a school employee on campus Friday morning before quickly surrendering to police, authorities said. The man shot through a locked, glass door at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, then shot the employee in the back, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. The employee was in serious condition at a hospital, Finner said.

  • Former student shoots school employee in the back on Texas campus, police say

    “I don’t think any kid or anybody should witness this, but it’s the world that we live in,” the police chief said.

  • Ex-Student Arrested After Opening Fire at Houston Prep School, Cops Say

    Houston PoliceA 25-year-old former student at a Houston elementary school was taken into custody Friday after opening fire on school staff, Houston police said.He “shot through a glass door and immediately fired upon one of the employees of the school” at about 11:45 a.m., Police Chief Troy Finner said. A school administrator at YES Prep Elementary School was shot in the back and taken to a nearby hospital, Finner said. The gunman, armed with a rifle, surrendered when officers arrived.Students t

  • West Ada parents launch effort to recall school board chair. Here’s why

    The group is saying the chair violated the district’s conflict of interest policy.

  • Popular TikTokker charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting friend

    Defendant says complainant was joking around saying ‘ooooh shoot me’, police say

  • Former Florida congressional candidate arrested following Jan. 6 charges

    A former Florida Republican congressional candidate has been arrested following his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

  • Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show

    When she was 9 years old, singer Ani DiFranco's guitar teacher gave her a Beatles songbook. A group that holds a John Lennon benefit concert has selected DiFranco for its John Lennon Real Love Award, and she'll perform his music at the tribute on Dec. 10 in New York City. DiFranco and her teacher, Michael Meldrum, would use the book to learn the songs together.

  • The science of psychedelic therapy breaks on through

    Scientific studies of psychedelic therapies may be entering a new, broader phase thanks to more interest and funding from federal governments. Why it matters: MDMA, psilocybin and LSD — combined with psychotherapy — have shown promise for treating a range of addictions and mental health disorders, including treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMental health and substance use disorders take liv

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay damages to Sandy Hook families after calling shooting "giant hoax"

    Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is responsible for all damages in two lawsuits instigated after he falsely called the Sandy Hook shooting a "giant hoax," a Texas judge ruled this week.Why it matters: This is Jones' latest defeat in defamation lawsuits related to his false claims about the 2012 mass shooting. Nine families have filed suit against him since he first started making the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • California Becomes First State to Impose Vaccine Mandate for All Students

    At the direction of Governor Newsom, California will soon be the first state to require that all K-12 students present proof of vaccination as a condition of in-person instruction.

  • Nevada Supreme Court orders separate trials in four killings

    The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four people during a string of crimes in 2019 must be tried separately in both counties where the slayings took place. Prosecutors argued that Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman should be tried for all four killings in Washoe County, where a grand jury indicted him on four murder and five burglary charges. In a 5-2 decision, the justices agreed with Martinez Guzman’s public defenders that he is entitled to two trials, one in Washoe County for the deaths of a Reno couple and another in Douglas County for two women who were fatally shot in separate homes in rural Gardnerville.

  • House Democrats pass bill to raise debt limit

    House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The vote comes shortly after Treasur

  • What's happening in Congress right now will have a big impact on the economy and American families

    WASHINGTON - What's happening right now in Congress has major implications for the fate of the U.S. economy - and many Americans' pocketbooks. There are four big things happening at once, which is what makes this so complicated and consequential. First of all, Congress needed to approve a budget so the federal government can keep operating after Sept. 30. Lawmakers did that Thursday, avoiding a government shutdown by only a few hours. The second issue is the "debt ceiling." If that isn't lifted

  • COVID in Texas: Schools See More Cases in 2 Months Than Entire Last School Year

    Students in Texas public schools are facing another year upturned by COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, mask mandates are inconsistent and children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated against the virus. Two months into this school year, the number of reported coronavirus cases among students has surpassed the total from the entire […]

  • This Liberal City Defunded the Police. Now It’s Paying Cops to Stay.

    via BurlingtonVT.govAfter George Floyd was murdered, Kelly Devine felt called to do something. Or at least be open to the idea.“There was sympathy for the activist who was talking about the question of racial justice and how we, potentially, address it as a community,” Devine, the longtime executive director of the Burlington, Vermont, business association, told The Daily Beast.By late June 2020, a resolution was drawn up by the City Council to address racial disparities in police interactions,

  • How CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Has Bloodied the Friday Competition for a Decade-Plus

    Cop drama has topped NBC's and ABC's audiences -- combined -- for all 11 seasons

  • Inside the world of private war

    An American vet tries to turn the tide in Armenia's conflict.

  • Brian Laundrie 'stopped by' his sister's home on the day he returned to Florida without Gabby Petito, the family's lawyer says

    Brian Laundrie saw his sister, Cassie Laundrie, twice during the first week of September, including on September 1 after he got home to North Port.

  • In the wake of high school football investigation, northern Minnesota town of Proctor reels

    PROCTOR, Minn. - In this small, tight-knit northern Minnesota town bisected by railroad tracks, most everyone has a connection to its schools — and each other. Residents turn out for hockey games, a popular summer festival celebrating the city's rich railroad history and Friday night football under the lights. But when allegations of student misconduct involving the school's football team ...

  • Two Customers Arrested After Assaulting Worker At Icy Delights

    Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.