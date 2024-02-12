Shooting in Idaho Falls high school parking lot leaves 1 dead, 3 injured. Police arrest 2

One person was killed and several others injured after two people fired guns during an argument in the parking lot of an Idaho Falls high school, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department and deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Compass Academy around 1 a.m. Monday after a nearby deputy and residents reported hearing gunshots, according to the news release. The school is located at 955 Garfield St. in Idaho Falls.

Police said a “large group” of people were arguing in the school’s parking lot when two people fired their guns and struck at least two people. Two others were injured, one of whom was run over by a car, according to the release, but police didn’t say how the fourth person was injured.

When police arrived at the high school, everybody except three of the victims had fled the scene, according to the release. Police immediately began providing medical care and called the city’s emergency responders. All three of the victims were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, police said. The fourth person, who left the scene before police arrived, also went to the hospital.

One of the four victims died early Monday morning, police said.

None of the people involved attended the high school or had any connection to the school, East Idaho News reported. Both the high school and a nearby elementary school were closed Monday.

Everyone who was involved in the incident has been identified, according to the release. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of several felonies, including aggravated battery early Monday, the release said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are expected.

Anyone with additional information is asked to the police department’s dispatch at 208-529-1200.