Shooting incident brings large police presence to Northwest Avenue area in Tallmadge
A shooting incident Thursday morning in Tallmadge led to a large police manhunt that ended with a suspect's arrest later in the morning.
"There was a shooting this morning on Nottingham which resulted in a large manhunt. The suspect has been apprehended and the public is at no further risk," Tallmadge police posted on the department's Facebook page.
Tallmadge Mayor David Kline said police were called because of a domestic incident. A suspect in that incident was found and arrested later in the morning near Kent, the mayor said. He declined to comment further.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Police from Tallmadge and surrounding areas had a significant presence Thursday morning in the Northwest Avenue/Overdale Drive area of Tallmadge for theincident.
Police dogs and drones were deployed in the manhunt.
Besides Tallmadge police, units from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls and Akron police departments were in the area and staged at various locations in the Northwest Avenue vicinity.
The police presence began building up around 10 a.m.
This article will be updated as more details become available.
