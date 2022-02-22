Shooting incident involving vehicles in St. Lucie West area investigated; one injured

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — One person sustained non life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident late Sunday as vehicles drove in the St. Lucie West area, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

Beginning about 11 p.m. Sunday, the agency stated via social media, several people “were involved in a shooting while driving on Reserve Boulevard and Commerce Centre Drive.”

“There were multiple vehicles involved and one victim sustained non-life threatening injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigators report the incident appears to have started as an altercation at Vybz Lounge, in St. Lucie West just east of Interstate 95 and just north of St. Lucie West Boulevard.

The roadways where the gunfire apparently occurred are just west of Interstate 95.

A sheriff’s official Tuesday could not immediately say whether any arrests had been made in connection with the incident or provide more information.

The injured person was treated at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

