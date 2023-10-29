Shooting incident with multiple victims under investigation in Laurel, suspects at large

The Laurel Police Department was on the scene of a shooting incident with multiple victims, according to a Facebook post at 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, but areas of W. 7th St., Center Street and W. 8th St. are all shut down as the investigation continued, with multiple suspects still at large, police said.

Laurel police warned residents to expect a heavy police presence by multiple assisting agencies, police K9 and police aviation, and asked people to avoid the area and report suspicious activity to 911.

Delaware State Police confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have joined the investigation.

This is a developing story.

