Shooting incident reported in Norwich

Aug. 17—NORWICH — Police are investigating reports Tuesday evening of multiple gun shots in the area of Boswell Avenue.

Police said 911 calls came in at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday and that vehicles were seen speeding away from the scene. There are no reports of a gunshot victim but police said investigating officers discovered numerous shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of Broad Street and Baltic Street, just off of Boswell Avenue.

In a statement, police said investigation suggests this is not a random act and the parties involved knew each other.

The investigation into Tuesday's incident is ongoing even as police continue to investigate two other shootings earlier this month. Two different men were shot in those incidents, including a 31-year-old who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in the area of Division Street.

Anyone with information about the incident on Tuesday is asked to contact Detective Seidel at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3138, by email mseidel@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department's Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.