Shooting incidents plague Falls' North End early Wednesday

Jun. 10—Niagara Falls Police responded to several shots fired calls within a 90-minute time-span overnight Wednesday.

About 1:30 a.m., a city resident called police to report he saw two men wearing masks walking away from City Market carrying guns. The caller said they walked up to a parked car on 19th Street and after a minute ran west across the street and started firing their weapons at the parked car, which then sped away. The caller said he couldn't identify the vehicle.

The two armed men ran into the alley between LaSalle and Forest avenues off of 19th Street.

Officers found three shell casings on 19th Street.

About 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was in the 1600 block of Niagara Street when they heard two gunshots followed by eight rapid shots coming from the east.

A tan sedan driven by a woman in the 1800 block of Niagara Street flagged the officer down and said her car had just been shot at in the area of 24th and Niagara Street. She said a black SUV was shooting at her and she sped off. The officer said the woman then drove away without offering anything further.

Dispatch then advised the officer that a caller heard gunfire closer to the 2700 block of Niagara Street and saw a male running south toward Welch Avenue.

While searching the area, the officer noticed a black Rav4 idling but unoccupied in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 2600 block of Niagara Street. A closer inspection determined it had been hit by gunfire with four bullet impact points in the front passenger side rim, front bumper, the area of the radiator and the front hood. The car's owner was inside the store and said she parked her vehicle, went inside the store then heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes comiung from across the street.

Officers found several spent rifle casings in front of an address on the 2600 block of Niagara Street. A plastic bag with suspected marijuana was also found in the area.

While investigating the incident, officers said they could hear continued gunfire across the city.

About 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 400 block alley of Fourth Street for a report of shots heard and found 16 shell casings. A resident said they head about 10 gunshots and then heard a vehicle leaving the area. Officers noted the shell casings did match shell casings found on the 2600 block of Niagara Street.