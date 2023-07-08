No injuries reported after shots fired at Independence Mall Saturday

A shooting at Independence Mall sent people scrambling and first responders rushing to the area Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the mall around 2:15 p.m. after a report of a shooting near the food court entrance, according to Lt. Greg Willett with the Wilmington Police Department. Willett said there were no injuries.

By 4 p.m., police confirmed the shooting was the result of an altercation involving individuals who knew each other. According to a press release from the police department, the incident occurred outside just down from the food court, but one shot was fired inside the mall.

Police said the suspect had let the scene before they arrived.

Law enforcement officials respond to a reported shooting outside Independence Mall on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Multiple teams with the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The mall was evacuated and it wasn't known as of 4 p.m. Saturday when it would reopen.

Police said the mall was secure, but asked the public to stay away from the mall so law enforcement could continue their investigation, according to the press release.

A person who said he was inside the mall at the time said he heard one shot and "then we saw everybody running." Other witnesses reported hearing one to two shots. "We took shelter then ran," the witness said.

If you have any information, you can call (910) 343-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Shooting reported at Wilmington's Independence Mall