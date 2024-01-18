After shooting injured 6 at Crown Center, shopping mall will reopen. What to know

Kansas City’s Crown Center shopping mall plans to reopen at noon Thursday after a shooting the night before wounded six people and drew a major police response that shut it down.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunfire and people shot inside the mall in the 2400 block of Grand Boulevard, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Two victims were discovered in the food court area on the lower level, where the shooting took place, Becchina said. Police later learned four more had arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.

On Thursday morning, Anne Deuschle, a Crown Center spokesperson, confirmed to The Star that the shopping mall and all the stores and restaurants inside will open at noon.

Crown Center Ice Terrace, Kaleidoscope, Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Kansas City will operate at their normal Thursday hours, which are:

Crown Center Ice Terrace: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kaleidoscope: 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

LegoLand Discovery Center: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sea Life Kansas City: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

