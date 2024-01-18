After shooting injured 6 at Crown Center, shopping mall will reopen. What to know
Kansas City’s Crown Center shopping mall plans to reopen at noon Thursday after a shooting the night before wounded six people and drew a major police response that shut it down.
The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunfire and people shot inside the mall in the 2400 block of Grand Boulevard, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.
Two victims were discovered in the food court area on the lower level, where the shooting took place, Becchina said. Police later learned four more had arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.
On Thursday morning, Anne Deuschle, a Crown Center spokesperson, confirmed to The Star that the shopping mall and all the stores and restaurants inside will open at noon.
Crown Center Ice Terrace, Kaleidoscope, Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Kansas City will operate at their normal Thursday hours, which are:
Crown Center Ice Terrace: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kaleidoscope: 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
LegoLand Discovery Center: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sea Life Kansas City: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What stores are inside Crown Center?
The following shops, restaurants and attractions are inside the mall and will open at noon:
Amy’s Hallmark
Best of Kansas City
Burnt End BBQ
Cheeky Bird
Chip’s Candy Factory
Chip’s Chocolate Factory
Club 22
Crayola Kansas City
Crown Center Showplace
Cupcakin
Curry in a Hurry
Deborah’s Art Studio
Empanada Madness
European Accents
Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant
Function Junction
Greek Food, LTD.
Hall’s Kansas City
Initial
Kid Oh!
La Fuente Mexican Street Food
Madrigal’s Elite Detailing
Music Theater Heritage
One East Urban Bar & Kitchen
Pak Ling Express
Pen Place
Potatoes and More
Shang’s Tea House
Sheridan’s
Shop Local KC
Spin! Pizza
Sportibles
Starbucks
Taste of Philly
The Apothecary
The Coterie Theatre
The Electronics Store
The Missing Piece
Topsy’s Popcorn Shoppes
Toy Time
Unforked
Zaina