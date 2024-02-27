After shooting injured his ex’s boyfriend, suspect returned and shot him again, police say

A jealous suspect shot a man dating his former partner, and then shot the victim again when he survived the first assault, according to investigators.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on Tuesday said deputies are hunting for Kesean Johnson, who is accused of shooting and killing a 35-year-old man on the 700 block of Mallet Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lott said that at the time of the killing, Richland County deputies were already looking for Johnson as the prime suspect in shooting the same man 10 days earlier, on Feb. 15.

That shooting left the victim “severely injured,” but he survived the assault, Lott said. Sheriff’s department investigators believed Johnson, 23, had shot the man because he was dating Johnson’s ex, but were unable to locate him before the second shooting succeeded in killing the victim.

Johnson remains on the run and is considered dangerous, Lott said. Investigators believe he remains in the Columbia area.

Lott said Johnson is recognizable because of a distinctive tattoo — an AK-47 on his face underneath an eye.

“The fact he would tattoo an assault rifle on his face accurately describes this mentality,” Lott said at a news conference Tuesday. “He’s a killer... He’s not going to stop until we catch him.”

Johnson faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies believe he is receiving assistance evading the police, and Lott said anyone found to be helping Johnson could also face charges as an accomplice.

“You’re going to go to jail,” the sheriff said, addressing Johnson. “We’re going to catch you. It doesn’t matter how far you run. It’s just a matter of time... whatever rock you go under, we’re going to find you.”

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location can anonymously contact S.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at SCCrimeStoppers.com.