Shooting that injured teen in Fayette County leads to man’s arrest for drugs, guns, sheriff says

A man was arrested after a shooting at a convenience store in Fayette County.

The shooting happened July 31 outside a convenience store in Moscow, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the shooting, but there were no fatalities.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and home in connection with the shooting.

On Aug. 2, investigators were in the area of Highway 57 and Houston Road searching for a black Dodge Charger that was the target of the search warrant, officials said.

Narcotics investigators saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it continued eastbound on Hwy 57 and sped up, where it was clocked at 102 mph.

Approximately two miles down the road the vehicle stopped at the 45 Church at Hwy 57 and Forty-Five Rd.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Taki Walker, according to FCSO.

Walker did not have a valid driver’s license and no insurance on the vehicle.

Investigators then went to Walker’s home to execute the search warrant.

While searching, investigators located several weapons and high capacity drum style weapons magazines, officials said.

Investigators also found a blue and black backpack with 65 bags of assorted THC gummies inside.

The search also revealed a tobacco bag containing a small clear plastic baggie with 12.9 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, and over $1,000 in cash, officials said.

FCSO is investigating gang ties to the shooting, as well as others in the area, and plans to use state and federal statues that enhance the penalties for crimes such as these.

Recently, FCSO was involved in an operation spanning over two years which targeted gang members and led to the federal indictment of 14 alleged gang members for crimes including murder and attempted murder.

