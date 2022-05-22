Shooting injures 4 teens in Tacoma, police say. All the victims were in the same car

Tacoma police said four people riding in the same car were wounded by gunfire Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. near South 56th Street and Yakima Avenue, the department tweeted.

Officers were called to a local hospital where four shooting victims were taken by a private vehicle, according to the tweet.

All four victims were teens, police said: a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. An 18-year-old male was also in the vehicle but was not struck by gunfire.

“4 of the five vehicle occupants were hit by gunfire, all with non-life-threatening injuries,” the tweet said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, asking anyone with info to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.