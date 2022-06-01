Shooting injures one, leads to crash in Orlando

Police are investigating a late-night shooting in south Orlando.

Officers responded to Millenia Boulevard and Radebaugh Way shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Orlando police said the incident began after someone fired shots at a car traveling north along Millenia Boulevard near Oak Ridge Road.

One person inside the car was hurt.

Police said that after the victims tried to drive away from the shooting scene, the driver crashed under Interstate 4.

Investigators told WFTV that the suspects, who haven’t been identified, left the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they were still looking for leads on suspects in the case.

The person who was shot inside the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

