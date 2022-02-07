Wichita Falls Police are looking to Crime Stoppers tips for information on a weekend shooting. It happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Seymour Road.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

About 11 p.m. officers went to the 3200 block of Seymour Road for a gunshots call. They found a victim at a convenience store in the 2000 block of Grant Street. Eipper said police also found evidence the victim was shot at the apartment complex. A witness told police they saw a male suspect leaving the scene carrying a firearm.

Wichita Falls Police blocked off an intersection near Seymour Road while investigating reports of shots-fired near Seymour Road Friday night.

Officers also found video evidence from the scene. The suspect is described as a white male last seen leaving the area with a firearm. Eipper said investigators are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the police non-emergency line at 940-720-5000. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released at the scene.

According to a previous Times Record News report, police received multiple reports of gunshots near some apartment buildings on Seymour Road and blocked off an intersection during their investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Shooting injures one, leaves cops looking for a suspect