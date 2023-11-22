Shooting injures Rally House employee after suspected shoplifting at Kansas City mall

An employee was injured in a shooting Wednesday at a Kansas City mall.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to the Shops At Boardwalk at 8700 N. Boardwalk Ave., according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A Rally House employee suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Gonzalez said.

Police believe the shooting broke out because of a suspected shoplifting.

Officers found a vehicle and multiple subjects of interest near 152 Highway and Indiana Avenue. They were taken into custody for further investigation.