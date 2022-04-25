Shooting inside downtown Anchorage bar leaves man wounded

Apr. 25—A shooting inside a downtown Anchorage bar early Sunday left a man injured but expected to survive, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the Gaslight Lounge, directly across the street from police headquarters, at 2:12 a.m., police wrote in a statement. There was "some type of altercation inside the bar," police wrote, and at least one shot was fired.

The injured man, who was not identified, was brought to an Anchorage hospital, police said. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Police said the shooting was believed to be isolated but provided limited details.

"The nature of the dispute, or whether those involved knew each another prior to the shooting, is still under investigation," the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call dispatch at 311 and press 1, call 907-786-8900 and press 0, or submit a tip at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

A man died in January after he was punched outside the Gaslight Lounge.