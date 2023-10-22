Shooting inside Meridian home injures two. Police seek public’s help finding suspects

Law enforcement is searching for suspects after multiple people were injured by gunfire inside a Meridian home over the weekend.

Idaho State Police and Meridian officers responded to a report of a shooting with multiple victims about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Gannett Drive, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

After officers secured the location, a search revealed a single gunshot victim inside the home. Ada County Paramedics treated the person and took them to a local hospital. Police said they later learned that a second person was brought to the hospital by a family member.

The hospital has released both people, according to the release.

Law enforcement said they believe this was an isolated incident with no others hurt. The public is not at further risk, police said.

“The Meridian Police Department believes there was an altercation between some of the attendees that resulted in shots being fired,” the department’s release stated.

A number of people attended a gathering at the home, but “many attendees left after the shooting began and before police arrived,” according to police.

Police asked the public for help finding suspects and potential witnesses from the shooting scene. Anyone with information can share it by calling non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790, leaving an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or using the P3 Tips app cell phone app.