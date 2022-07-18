Shooting inside Mount Vernon Walmart injures 5

Five people are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Skagit County Walmart store.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive.

Detectives said a group of men was already inside the store when a second group of men entered the store. There was an altercation between the two groups and shots were fired, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Three men involved in the incident were hurt. Investigators said they are all 19 years old.

Two other people in the store were also injured — a 72-year-old man who was shopping and a 24-year-old male employee.

Three of those hurt were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital and two others arrived at the hospital in private vehicles, according to first responders and detectives.

The condition of those hurt is not yet known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211, or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.

