Shooting inside North Carolina shopping mall leaves three people injured

(Independent)

Three people have been wounded in a shooting inside a shopping mall in North Carolina that sent panicked shoppers fleeing to safety.

Gunfire erupted in the food court in the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Gastonia Police said that officers were called to reports of a shooting at the mall along North New Hope Road just after midday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Officials said that there is “no active threat” at this time.

The mall was placed on lockdown and police were helping to evacuate shoppers safely.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from the mall.