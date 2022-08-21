Shooting inside Pearl River County home leaves 13-year-old boy dead, officials say
A 13-year-old boy is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Carriere, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s department confirmed Sunday.
Deputies responded to a home in the Tin Hill subdivision and found the teen unresponsive, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said.
Pearl River County coroner Derek Turnage identified the child as Ashton Bean of Carriere.
Turnage said Bean was not as own him at the time of the shooting.
“He was at another residence when the incident occurred,” Turnage said.
Ogden said the shooting is under investigation.
An autopsy will be performed Monday on Bean’s body, Turnage confirmed.