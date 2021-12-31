Shooting inside Spanaway home leaves 1 person dead, deputies say

A shooting inside a Spanaway home Friday morning left one person dead, Pierce County deputies said. Deputies are searching for the person who shot the victim.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded about 11:10 a.m. to the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East after someone called to report hearing six gunshots at a neighbor’s home, department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

When deputies arrived, they found a male dead in the driveway of the neighbor’s home, Moss said. That person has not been identified.

The homeowner told deputies he had heard his son arguing with someone he didn’t know in the garage. Then, the homeowner heard gunshots and fled to another house to call 911.

Deputies suspect the homeowner’s son shot and killed the man. He was gone when deputies arrived at the scene.

Detectives and forensic investigators were on the scene Friday afternoon. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.