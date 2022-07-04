At Least 5 Killed In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Illinois Town

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning in a suburb of Chicago. (Photo: Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

At least five people have been killed and 16 others transferred to the hospital in a shooting that interrupted a Fourth of July parade in an Illinois town, Highland Park police said Monday.

The town of Highland Park — a town about 25 miles north of Chicago with approximately 30,000 residents — is asking people to avoid the downtown area.

About two hours after the shots were heard, multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspect and had closed off a perimeter around the downtown area. Police said evidence of a firearm has been recovered.

People fled the parade route in panic shortly after 10 a.m. as gunshots were heard, abandoning chairs and coolers.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Witnesses told WGN about the confusion that ensued when loud bangs were heard. Some people thought the sound was fireworks.

Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a tweet that the Fourth Fest celebration, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled.

Police from Lake County and Illinois State Police also responded to the incident.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring the situation and has made state resources available.

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022

HuffPost has reached out to Highland Park police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety. (Photo: Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

