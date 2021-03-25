Shooting on Interstate 95 that prompted lockdown at RCC under investigation

Mar. 25—LUMBERTON — A 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman was shot to death today on Interstate 95 in what law enforcement officials are calling a "road rage" incident.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating the person believed to be responsible for the shooting. The Sheriff's Office is searching for a passenger car described as "a mid-2000 model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame operated by an African American with dreadlocks."

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on I-95 to exit 22 and "proceeding over the bridge into the city," according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Witnesses traveling near the shooting incident describe this vehicle as being involved in a road rage shooting today at approximately 11:40am along I95 south near the 23 mile marker," a Sheriff's Office statement reads in part.

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot through the passenger side door and taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center, where she died of her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman's husband, who was driving the vehicle, was not injured.

As a result of the shooting, Robeson Community College went into lockdown just after noon and remained in lockdown until about 1 p.m. The college sits adjacent to the interstate near exit 22, where law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked on the side of the highway.

"At 12:10 pm today, Robeson Community College Campus police issued a 'shelter in place immediately order' due to a dangerous/suspicious person reported near our campus," RCC President Melissa Singler said in a statement. "A shelter in place order requires students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors to remain inside until an 'All Clear' signal is received from campus police. The order was issued as a result of a possible shooting in the general area."

Campus police and local law enforcement officers swept the campus to ensure no one was harmed or in danger, according to Singler.

"The 'All Clear' signal was sent at 12:53 pm and normal operations resumed. We are appreciative to our campus police and local law enforcement for taking steps to protect our campus community and community at large," Singler's statement reads in part.

The shooting scene was cleared about 1:35 p.m., with all I-95 South lanes reopened, according to Andrew Barksdale, North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesman.

All motorists were diverted off I-95 onto U.S. 301 South at exit 25, he said. From there motorists could continue south for four miles to regain access to I-95.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of the vehicle is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 911.

"More information will be released later," according to The Sheriff's Office.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.