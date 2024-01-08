Shooting investigation in the New Castle area near Simonds Gardens might impact motorists

Police have closed off roads in the Simonds Gardens area near New Castle as they investigate a shooting.

The extent of injuries are unknown as of 5 p.m., but New Castle County Police said the shooting took place near the unit block of Cahalan Road.

"The public can expect to see several road closures and an increased police presence in the area for the next several hours," said Sgt. Michael McNasby, a police spokesman.

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available, McNasby added.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage pertaining to this incident is asked to please contact the department's criminal investigations unit at (302) 395-8110.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Roads closed as police investigate shooting in the New Castle area