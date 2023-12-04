Deputies shoot suspect responding to domestic call in Barrow County, sheriff says

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot a man Sunday night while investigating a domestic incident in the Bethlehem area.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told Channel 2 Action News that deputies were called out to a home in the Thorn Brook subdivision.

When deputies got to the home, Smith said they knocked on the front door and no one answered.

That’s when the deputies heard the garage door open.

Smith said the suspect then pointed and fired a gun at the deputies, who then returned fire, and shot him.

The sheriff said deputies immediately gave medical aid to the shooter until EMS arrived. The shooter was then taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Smith did not have a status on the suspect’s condition.

